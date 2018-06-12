Home Illinois Psychologist Treks Comes to Tri-State to Teach About Trauma June 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

A man is traveling more than 3,000 miles across the country and inviting others to join in on his journey. Ernie Vecchio is biking along the American Discovery Trail, and Tuesday, it brought him through the Tri-State.

He’s asking hikers and bikers to join him when he reaches their state to spark conversations about their inner life. He wants to help people realize they are not labeled by their mental illness but by who they are inside.

He’s also giving insight on the suicide substance abuse crisis. Vecchio even created his own name for this trip to fit his mission.

“I named it the “Camino Del Alma” which is a way of the soul in Spanish because I wrote a book called the ‘Soul’s Intent’ several years ago that was tied to my trauma patients so it made sense to me to call it the Camino del Alma,” says Vecchio.

Vecchio is on his way through Illinois to continue his journey.

He hopes to finish by Thanksgiving.

