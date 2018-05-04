Home Indiana Evansville Psychologist Accused of Falsifying Medical Evaluations Could Lose License For Good May 4th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A psychologist arrested for falsifying medical evaluations in several cases including a local arson case could soon lose his license for good.

Dr. Albert Fink surrendered his license last August. He was set to testify in the arson case against Caleb Loving but police say he intentionally crashed his car to avoid taking the stand.

That case ended in a mistrial. Fink took a plea deal, pleading guilty to obstruction of justice and received an 18 month suspended sentence.

The Indiana State Board of Psychology will decide whether he can keep his license May 11th.

