PSC Opens Investigation in Drakesboro Gas System

The Kentucky Public Service Commission is investigating the City of Drakesboro’s natural gas distribution system after a recent inspection found 35 violations of natural gas safety standards.
The PSC gave Drakesboro until Friday, March 1st to either contract with a qualified third to operate the system or shut down the system altogether. Drakesboro officials must report in Frankfort for a hearing on March 8th.
Drakesboro could face more than $7 million in penalties if the city is found guilty of all the violations cited.
The third-party operator told PSC staff that it has not been paid for the work it has done thus far and will not continue work past Friday without a contract.
The PSC inspection found the following violations:
- Failure to introduce odorant into the gas. Because natural gas is odorless, leaks can go undetected in the absence of odorant.
- Allowing unqualified personnel, possibly including jail inmates, to operate or service the system.
- Improper repairs to a damaged gas main.
- Failure to follow emergency procedures in response to reported leaks.
- Failure to conduct regular leak surveys and system inspections, as required.
- Absence of required safety programs.
- Not providing customers with required safety information.
- Failing to have numerous written operating procedures, as required by regulations.
- Failing to comply with numerous recordkeeping requirements, including the filing of annual reports.