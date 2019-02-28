PSC Opens Investigation in Drakesboro Gas System

The Kentucky Public Service Commission is investigating the City of Drakesboro’s natural gas distribution system after a recent inspection found 35 violations of natural gas safety standards.

The PSC gave Drakesboro until Friday, March 1st to either contract with a qualified third to operate the system or shut down the system altogether. Drakesboro officials must report in Frankfort for a hearing on March 8th.

Drakesboro could face more than $7 million in penalties if the city is found guilty of all the violations cited.

The third-party operator told PSC staff that it has not been paid for the work it has done thus far and will not continue work past Friday without a contract.

The PSC inspection found the following violations:

Failure to introduce odorant into the gas. Because natural gas is odorless, leaks can go undetected in the absence of odorant.

Allowing unqualified personnel, possibly including jail inmates, to operate or service the system.

Improper repairs to a damaged gas main.

Failure to follow emergency procedures in response to reported leaks.

Failure to conduct regular leak surveys and system inspections, as required.

Absence of required safety programs.

Not providing customers with required safety information.

Failing to have numerous written operating procedures, as required by regulations.

Failing to comply with numerous recordkeeping requirements, including the filing of annual reports.

