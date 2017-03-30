PSC Approves Big Rivers Electric Solar Energy Projects

The Kentucky Public Service Commission is listening to consumers. The agency says people want solar power, and they are answering the call. They have given the green light to build seven solar fields throughout the state, and two of those will be here in the tri-state.

One is slated to be built in Henderson, the other in Owensboro, and both will be operated by Big Rivers Electric. Big Rivers wants to test out how well solar power can be integrated into the grid.

The utility says it will front the cost of building solar fields, but that it’s depending on a grant from the federal government.

If that grant doesn’t come through, then Big Rivers might re-evaluate its decision. Building the solar fields should cost around $500,000 total.

For more information, visit Kentucky Public Service Commission. The case number is 2016-00409.

Comments

comments