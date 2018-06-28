Home Indiana Provisions in 2018 Indiana Anti-Abortion Law Blocked by District Court June 28th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

District Court Judge Richard Young has granted the preliminary injunction sought by the ACLU of Indiana on behalf of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky (PPINK) blocking portions of Indiana’s 2018 anti-abortion law.

The court came to the conclusion that the statue is unconstitutionally vague because it “fails to inform PPINK what conduct is prohibited”

Ken Falk, legal director with the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, said that defining abortion complications in broad and uncertain terms makes it almost impossible for anyone to know what is or isn’t an abortion complication. He went on to say that he’s pleased that the court granted the injunction, as the restrictions would put both doctors and providers at risk of sanctions.

ACLU of Indiana and PPINK will hold a press conference tomorrow, June 29th, at 1:00PM to discuss the decision.

