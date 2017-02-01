Home Kentucky Protestor Receives Major Support with Anti-Trump Statement on Facebook February 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Pypar McPherson said she came out to the rally because she was thrilled with support she got when she made an anti-Trump statement on her Facebook account.

On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning travel into the United States from seven largely Muslim countries. McPherson says Senator Mitch McConnell has not answered calls from protestors, and that she is determined to attend rallies each and every Tuesday until he does.

Pypar McPherson says, “I made a Facebook post saying it wasn’t fair that people who didn’t vote for this man have to deal with it. I got so much support that I wanted to come out today to see if I could get, to see how many people believe in the same thing.”

As for Sen. McConnell, he and other Senate Republicans met with King Abdullah of Jordan earlier Tuesday. McConnell has been leery of Trump’s travel ban saying “we don’t have religious tests in this country.”

Comments

comments