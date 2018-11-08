Home Indiana Protesters Rally in Wake of Jeff Sessions’ Resignation November 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions gave another goodbye to his former Justice Department colleagues one day after resigning. There are some prominent names popping up as possible contenders for his replacement.

In a farewell letter to the Justice Department, Sessions wrote: “What I’m proud of is not a title or a job. What I’m proud of is this department the 115,000 people who work together to pursue our goals. What I’m proud of is you.”

Sessions resigned Tuesday at the request of President Trump barely a day after Republicans won a larger majority in the U.S. Senate. However, demonstrations are popping up around the United States and here in the Tri-State.

Protester Christine McDonald says, “Long time ago it was decided that if a few things if Donald Trump did a few certain things that were over the line we were all going to get together and protest and this was one of them. We knew that if Jeff Sessions was fired and Rod Rosenstein’s job was going to be in danger that we all needed to take to the streets.”

Area move-on protesters met Wednesday in Evansville at the Four Freedoms Monument to discuss the circumstances surrounding Sessions.

Democrats are calling for emergency hearings on Sessions’ removal and they say they will investigate after they officially take control of the house in January.

Republican Senator Jeff Flake tweeted he plans to ask the Senate to bring up a bill to protect special counsel Robert Mueller next week.



