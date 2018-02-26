Protesters March to Vectren Headquarters

People in Evansville marched to Vectren to protest their plan to build a new $900-million natural gas plant.

Those against this proposal say it’s anything but smart energy for our future.

Among the concerns of the proposed plant is the fracking that will be done to serve it. Although it is important to point out that the fracking wouldn’t be done in our area. Vectren would have to then buy a natural gas pipeline that would serve the plant.

The people against the plant say this march is a message to Vectren to go back to the drawing board and find a better way forward.

“We want them to invest instead in renewables,” said Mary Lyn Stoll, Sierra Club activist. “Renewable don’t have the same negative impacts on communities, they don’t contribute to climate change.”

The Sierra Club will be holding a letter writing session to Vectren, Tuesday at Innovation Pointe at 7 p.m.



