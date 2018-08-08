Home Indiana Protecting Against Mosquitoes That May Carry The West Nile Virus August 8th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

One man is reportedly infected with The West Nile Virus in Vanderburgh County.

Deaconess Hospital Doctor Robert Bond says, “the mosquitoes feed on the dead birds that have had it and they become infected with the virus, and then when they come in contact with us they can transfer it.”

During mosquito season, Hoosiers should be cautious to avoid mosquito breeding grounds like standing water, low-lying areas, and clogged gutters.

Although for some residents, it takes more work to stay protected from mosquito bites.

“There are people as you stated that will get bit no matter what they do,” says Dr. Bond.

Kathie Rosa is one of those people.

“There are certain family members that don’t get bothered by them but I totally get chewed,” says Rosa.

There are several ways to protect yourself against mosquitoes that could be carrying The West Nile Virus.

When outside protecting yourself from mosquitoes can be simple.



If possible wear long sleeve clothing that covers majority of your body. Also spray all parts of exposed skin with an insect repellent containing DEET, or Picaridin.

“Getting pretty close underneath the eye and over not necessarily on the eyelids,” says Dr. Bond.

“The rest of the facial skin is fine.”

Sometimes, insect repellent is a pre-caution that doesn’t work for everyone.

Dr. Bond recommends if you are in that situation to stay in doors.

“I do sometimes go in the evening because you know its like it rained and its really muggy, they are heavy out,” says Rosa.

“I’ll just go inside.”

The West Nile Virus has symptoms similar to the flu, so doctors say take every step necessary to protect against bites as mosquito season progresses.

“Make sure screens are intact, keep the air conditioning on just avoid exposure is probably the best way to go about doing that,” says Bond.

