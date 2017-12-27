Home Indiana Evansville Prosecutors Seek Life Without Parole For Murder Suspect December 27th, 2017 Warren Korff Evansville

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office wants Earl Martin to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Martin is accused of killing Christopher Hoefling in what police are describing as a drug deal gone bad. Hoefling’s body was found in a car in Evansville last week.

Martin is also accused of killing Erica Bradfield, dismembering her body, then stuffing the body parts into trash bags. Martin’s mother found the body parts inside the bags and called police.

The prosecutor’s office filed the request for life in prison without parole in front of Martin’s scheduled Wednesday court appearance.



Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments