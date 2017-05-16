Home Indiana Evansville Prosecutors Seek Life Sentence for Man Accused of Killing Halee Rathgeber May 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

Warrick County Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for the man accused of killing USI student Halee Rathegeber. Isaiah Hagan is accused of killing Halee Rathgeber last month.

Halee Rathgeber’s body was found near the Alcoa soccer complex in Warrick County April 24th. Rathgeber died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Prosecutors are seeking a life without the possibility of parole for Hagan. He is still being held in the Warrick County Jail without bond.

Hagan’s next court appearance is set for Monday, June 5th.

