Prosecutor’s Office Rescinds Resolution For Home Improvement Scammer

A man accused of scamming homeowners out of thousands of dollars was set to take a plea deal but the proposed deal is off the table after a court hearing on Wednesday. Charles Newman was expected to accept a plea which could have led to him facing probation. But some of his alleged victims say that punishment isn’t enough and their concerns are being taken into consideration.

Newman is charged in nine cases in at least three different counties. Newman is accused of home improvement fraud. Victims say he would post ads on Craigslist offering to do home repairs. In some cases he would show up, offer an estimate and take payment on the spot. But homeowners say Newman would never return to do the work.

The state prepared a plea deal which would have suspended time in prison and sentenced him to probation instead. But the prosecutor’s office says that deal was rescinded, “Your reports came out and the state became aware that there was more community interest in making sure the resolution appears to be in the community’s and the victim’s best interests,” said Newman’s defense attorney Richard Collins.

On Tuesday 44News spoke with one of Newman’s alleged victim’s who is out $4,500 for a roof. The original $1,500 he paid Newman and an additional $3,000 the victim paid for a legitimate company to complete the job. Real estate investor Ray Engler told 44News he thinks jail time is needed but Newman’s attorney says his client is remorseful and is paying restitution.

Newman’s next court date in Vanderburgh County is slated for June 28th. His attorney says they are eager to work with the State to determine an appropriate resolution in the best interest of all parties.

