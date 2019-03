A case file referring to the allegations of abuse at Fireside Chapel’s Daycare will be sent to the prosecutor’s office.

An investigation was launched after several parents came forward about their children receiving unexplained injuries.

The director and former pastor both resigned from their positions.

