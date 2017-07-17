Prosecutor’s Office Adds Furry Friend to Help Comfort Victims

The Vanderburgh Prosecutor’s Office adds a furry friend to help comfort victims. It’s a therapy service dog to help victims of intimate crimes during, the sometimes, grueling court process.

Prosecutor Nick Hermann and Deputy Prosecutor Kelly Corne have been working on this for some time. The two-year-old Sheltie named Finn is actually owned by Corne.

Finn has spent the last few weeks going to special training sessions. They hope Finn will be able to help comfort and calm victims, especially children.

Finn should be finished with his training by September.

Comments

comments