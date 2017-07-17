44News | Evansville, IN

Prosecutor’s Office Adds Furry Friend to Help Comfort Victims

Prosecutor’s Office Adds Furry Friend to Help Comfort Victims

July 17th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Vanderburgh Prosecutor’s Office adds a furry friend to help comfort victims. It’s a therapy service dog to help victims of intimate crimes during, the sometimes, grueling court process.

Prosecutor Nick Hermann and Deputy Prosecutor Kelly Corne have been working on this for some time. The two-year-old Sheltie named Finn is actually owned by Corne.

Finn has spent the last few weeks going to special training sessions. They hope Finn will be able to help comfort and calm victims, especially children.

Finn should be finished with his training by September.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.