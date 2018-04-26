Home Indiana Prosecutor Seeks Life Without Parole In Buckskin Murder & Arson Case April 26th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Gibson County Prosecutors are seeking life without parole for the two people accused of killing a Buckskin man, then setting his house on fire.

On March 16th, investigators say Jacob Wilson and Ashley Robling shot Samuel Bethe, 62, in his home then set the home on fire.

Firefighters discovered Bethe in the burning trailer. The couple fled the scene.

The next day the couple was found near a crashed stolen vehicle in Union County, Illinois.

Last month, Wilson was charged murder and Robling, who was arrested on a parole violation, but earlier this month she was charged with murder while committing robbery and being on probation.

Wilson is scheduled to appear in court on May 18th. Robling is set to appear in court on April 30th at 9 a.m.

