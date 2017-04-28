44News | Evansville, IN

Prosecutor Looking for Information Pertaining to the Murder of Halee Rathgeber

April 28th, 2017 Indiana

The Warrick County Prosecutor is speaking out in regards to the murder of Halee Rathgeber. Her body was found Monday morning in a parking lot at the Alcoa soccer field complex.

Prosecutor Michael Perry wrote “We have reason to believe that there are individuals who may have relevant information, which will assist in the investigation.”

He is asking for anyone with information to call the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

The coroner said Halee died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The complete statement from Michael Perry is attached below.

