Proposed Routes and Dates For I-69 Bridge Released

A new report shows how soon all three routes for the Ohio River Crossing Project could be open to traffic. The report shows Central Alternative 1 could open as soon as 2025.

West Alternative 1 and 2 could open by 2027. The project team gathered feedback from people living and working along all three routes to make improvements and updates to all three possible options. After making those changes West Alternative 1 would impact 242 homes and 27 businesses.

West Alternative 2 would impact 96 homes and 64 businesses and Central Corridor 1 would affect four homes and no businesses.

A preferred alternative is expected to be chosen by this fall.

