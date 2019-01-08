Home Indiana Proposed Policy Bans Relationships Between Lawmakers and Interns January 8th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana senators change their proposed sexual harassment policy prohibiting relationships between lawmakers and interns

The new proposal would ban senators from engaging in any sexual behaviors with an intern regardless of whether the individual consents.

The focus of the policy is on interns but it does not address relationships between lawmakers and their employees or sexual misconduct claims against elected officials.

The House Ethics Committee also proposed a new sexual harassment policy and will vote on it on Thursday.

Both proposals need to be voted on by the Senate and the House in their full chambers before they can become final.

Comments

comments