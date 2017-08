Home Kentucky Proposed Kentucky Bill Would Require Guns To Be Properly Secured August 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A bill has been filed in the kentucky General Assembly that would require gun owners to either use locks on their guns or to store their guns in a safe.

Democrat Jim Wayne, of Louisville, says his proposal is aimed at keeping guns out of the reach of children.

Under the proposal, if a child gains access to a gun not stored in the proper manner the owner could face 90 days in jail.

The Kentucky General Assembly convenes in January.

