Home Kentucky Proposed Kentucky Bill Would Give Flexibility to School Calendars March 9th, 2017 John Werne Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Proposed Kentucky Senate Bill 50 would allow schools to institute a variable student instruction year, meaning schools would have the flexibility to not be in session for the current required 170 school days. Instead, schools need only to meet the required 1062 instructional hours.

Kentucky lawmakers describe this measure as voluntary and designed to offer school districts flexibility. However, school board officials in Owensboro do not plan to take advantage of this flexibility. Owensboro Public School Superintendent, Nick Blake, says, “Our board will likely not take advantage of that. We like the calendar that we have, and it’s not that we’re against starting school late. But I’m definitely against anything that limits instructional time.”

Schools may opt in to the variable student instruction year starting in the 2018-19 school year.

Comments

comments