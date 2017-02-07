Home Indiana Proposed Indiana Gun Bill to Arm Domestic Violence Victims February 7th, 2017 John Werne Indiana Pinterest

An Indiana House Committee heard arguments on whether domestic violence victims should be allowed firearm protection.

A proposed Bill would permit certain unlicensed victims access to a gun for 30 days if a protective order is set in place. Supporters of the bill argue that a firearm can stop an attacker. Opponents argue that a gun is the last thing a violent home needs.

A separate Bill pending in the Statehouse would prevent state colleges and universities from passing rules to prohibit guns from campuses.

