Proposed Indiana Gun Bill to Arm Domestic Violence Victims
An Indiana House Committee heard arguments on whether domestic violence victims should be allowed firearm protection.
A proposed Bill would permit certain unlicensed victims access to a gun for 30 days if a protective order is set in place. Supporters of the bill argue that a firearm can stop an attacker. Opponents argue that a gun is the last thing a violent home needs.
A separate Bill pending in the Statehouse would prevent state colleges and universities from passing rules to prohibit guns from campuses.