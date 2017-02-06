44News | Evansville, IN

Proposed Indiana Bill to Protect Individuals that Save Animals from Hot Vehicles

February 6th, 2017 Indiana

Currently in Indiana, a person may be subject to legal action and civil liability for property damage if you break into a motor vehicle to save an animal. Simply put, if a person rescues an animal in a hot vehicle by breaking a window, that person is responsible for damages to that vehicle.

25 states have laws protecting individuals saving an animal from a hot vehicle, but Indiana is not among them. A new proposed bill may change that.

House Bill 1085 would give immunity to anyone attempting to rescue an animal from a hot vehicle. It passed the House Judiciary with a nine to one vote.

The Bill would protect individuals from charges as long as the police or 911 is contacted prior to any rescue.

