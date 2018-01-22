Home Indiana Proposed Indiana Bill to Increase Monitoring of Foster Kids’ Education January 22nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

There is a new plan in the works that will ensure children in Indiana’s foster care system don’t get behind in their studies. The Indiana Department of Education said Monday that it does not have any data available on graduation rates among foster kids. House Bill 1314 would require the Department of Education to make this information available every fall in a report to DCS and the state legislature.

President and CEO of Indiana connected Brent Kent says, “It`s important we know what the data is and we build specific strategies to support our foster youth. The more often they change schools the less likely they are to graduate they sometimes will be taking courses out of sequence, sometime they`ll take the same course multiple times at different schools.”

This bill did make it out of education committee with an 11 to zero vote.

