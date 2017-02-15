Home Illinois Proposed Illinois Bill to Protect Taxpayers from Inmate Legal Bills February 15th, 2017 John Werne Illinois Pinterest

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is backing a Bill that would protect taxpayers from covering an inmate’s legal bills.

House Bill 35-55 would make the Department of Corrections responsible for legal fees in instances where a person can’t afford a private attorney but is eligible for a public defender. Under this Bill, judges would have to consider an inmate’s ability to pay if they choose an outside defense attorney.

This Bill comes in light of the Drew Peterson’s murder for hire trial after he allegedly attempted to have a prosecutor killed, leaving taxpayers on the hook.

The Bill is currently in a House Rules Committee.

