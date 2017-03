Home Illinois Proposed Illinois Bill Would Allow Underage Drinking in Restaurants March 10th, 2017 John Werne Illinois Pinterest

A proposed bill in Illinois would allow people as young as 18 to be served wine or beer at restaurants. They would need their parent’s permission to do so and are not allowed hard liquor. The bill is sponsored by two Chicago area lawmakers.

If passed, Illinois would join 10 states that already have this law in place.

The bill is currently being considered in the State House.

