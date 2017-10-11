Home Indiana Evansville Proposed Development On The Horizon For Downtown Evansville October 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

First there was Bru Burger, and next, what’s being called a live-work play space. Indianapolis-based Scannell Properties has a proposal that would develop land on the same block where Evansville’s old Greyhound station is now into a full on complex that would have condos, restaurants, and shopping.

Scannell is working to get approval from Evansville’s Board of Zoning Appeals Board to put in parking spaces that would be smaller than the current regulations.

The project would also have a greenspace that fits into Evansville’s long-term plan to make the city more pedestrian friendly.

This proposed project would be located at the corner of Second and Vine Street.

The Zoning Appeals Board will meet next week to discuss the proposal.

