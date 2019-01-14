Home Indiana Proposed Bill Targets Smoking in Vehicles With Children January 14th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A new bill aimed at curbing smoking could make it illegal to light up if there’s a young child in your car.

Senate Bill 34 was authored by state senators Jim Merritt and Eddie Melton. Would make smoking in a car with a child under the age of six a Class B infraction punishable by a $1,000 fine.

A third offense in the same 12-month period would result in a Class A infraction and a $10,000 fine.

The bill is intended to protect the health of Hoosier youth. It’s now been held referred to the Committee on Corrections and Criminal Law.

