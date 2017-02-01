Proposals Being Accepted for Two Sites in Haynie’s Corner

Proposals are now being accepted for two sites in Evansville’s Haynie’s Corner. The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana (Art SWIN) is offering the historic Alhambra Theatre and 1 Washington Street for development of a mixed use facility. Interested parties are encouraged to submit proposals that enhance and support further commercial, residential, and retail development along with neighborhood development.

The selected developer will indicate how their project honors the culture of the neighborhood by incorporating arts or culture in the proposed renovations and honoring the history of the theatre or the neighborhood.

Proposals will be evaluated on the following categories:

1. Building Concept

2. Business Application

3. Professionalism, Completeness, and Creativity of Proposal

4. Owner Occupied – projects with the developer retaining ownership and use of the properties for at least 5 years will score higher

5. Acquisition Offering Price

6. Site Rendering

All renovations must be in line with the redevelopment and zoning regulations. The submission for proposals will be accepted through March 24th at 3 p.m.

Information and guidelines for the proposals can be found at Arts District Development Plan.

Lauren Leslie



