Proposal to Expand Pre-K Funding Passes Committee

February 1st, 2017 Indiana

A proposal to expand the state-funded prekindergarten program passed committee despite language in the bill that connects the early-learning pilot to the states controversial voucher program. The bill passed 9-to-4 in committee though several Democrats expressed concern about having to choose between supporting pre-kindergarten and opposing vouchers.

Under House Bill 1004, a child who participates in the On My Way Pre-K program could receive a voucher to a private school for K through 12 education without first attending public school. A Pre-K expansion bill is also moving in the senate though it is much simpler. It upgrades to 10 counties, but contains no voucher provision and doesn’t change income eligibility.

