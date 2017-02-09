Proposal To Change “Best If Used By” Dates

Have you ever eaten something that was out of date? Or are you throwing away food that might still be good? The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates 30% of our food is lost or wasted. That means, we are throwing away good food, and usually because of a date on a package.

The National Resource Defense Council says, most shoppers are confused by the different dates on foods, ranging from “best-by” to “sell by” or “use by”. So…the USDA is recommending food manufacturers use the words “best if used by” indicating when a product will have its best flavor or quality.

Larry Williams said, “If people will use this information and believe it, it makes a lot of sense. We see people come in here constantly and see something that is a day out of date or three days from going out of date and, “‘I’m not going to eat that stuff.”‘

Product dating is solely left at the discretion of food manufacturers and retailers. The NRDC says many foods, if stored properly, can last longer. Eggs, can be good three to five weeks after you buy them and milk, typically stays fresh at least a week past the printed date.

Congress is currently working on legislation that would mandate a universal label for all foods.

