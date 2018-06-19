Home Indiana Evansville Property Tax Referendum to Appear on Cannelton Ballot June 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Cannelton residents will soon get to vote on a property tax referendum to help pay for programs and operating costs at the city’s schools.

Back in May, 11 percent of residents had already signed a petition to get that referendum on the November ballot. Voters will answer whether they approve of a property tax rate that will not exceed 41 cents on each $100 of assessed value.

School officials are hoping to use the money for smart boards, tablets, internet and technology upgrades in schools around the city.

