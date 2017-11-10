Property Tax Discount Period Ends November 15th

The Henderson property tax discount for 2017 will end November 15th. Property owners in Henderson have until Wednesday at 5 p.m. to receive a one percent discount on their 2017 property tax bill.

The 2017 tax bills are due by January 2nd and if the bill is not paid by that date it will be considered delinquent.

Tax bills can either be paid in person at the Henderson Municipal Center in downtown Henderson.

Or you can make an online payment by visiting the city’s website at: City of Henderson Online Payments. Customers should use the City’s entity code: 100199.

Mailed payments must be postmarked on or before Nov. 15th to qualify for the discount.

To make a payment over the phone, call 1-844-272-9468.

