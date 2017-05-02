Home Kentucky Property Owners Demand Action Against Illegal Trash Dumping in Henderson County May 2nd, 2017 John Werne Kentucky Pinterest

After reports of individuals illegally dumping trash on personal properties and roadways in Henderson County, land owners demand action. At the Henderson Fiscal Court meeting, people said the illegal activity is getting out of hand. There are even reports of people using the Horseshoe Bend area as a firing range.

Gary Boswell addressed the fiscal court regarding the issues, saying, “It’s kind of like, would you like someone shooting a gun in your backyard, you know, and would you like someone to dump a big old pile of trash in your back yard? We’re proud of our properties and we spend a lot of time down there.”

Sheriff Ed Brady’s office spent more than 40 hours of overtime responding to issues at Horseshoe Bend in the past two weeks. The county attorney says he will be looking into avenues for prosecution.

