Everyone is excited for the Evansville Hydrofest, “Roar on the River”, and Dawn Stevens dropped by to get us even more hype!

The Evansville Museum Guild is hosting an event where you can enjoy the Hydrofest along with restrooms and air conditioning.

The Jagoe Homes Propeller Fest will take place Labor Day Weekend in coordination with the Evansville HydroFest – Roar on the River. Our event will be a private fundraising event on the museum’s back lawn – a premier spot for viewing the hydro races.

The Evansville HydroFest Committee is also giving $2 of every Pre-Sale wristband purchased at the Museum and every wristband purchased the day of the event at the Cherry Street Gate BACK to the Museum Guild!!

Ticket prices for our event will be $50 for museum members/$65 for non-members and include the following:

Entry to event on both Saturday and Sunday

Wrist band to the Evansville HydroFest

Entry to the Evansville Museum

Access to indoor restrooms & air conditioning

Free water and soft drinks

Event Program with race schedule

Event t-shirt to the first 200 tickets purchased (excluding children)

(Children under 14 are free with paid adult)

Remember that the event is September 2nd and 3rd, both days are 8:30am-5pm, you can still RSVP (today’s the last day) at EvansvilleMuseum.org.

Want to know more about our city? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premiere Designs: Donna Robinson

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments