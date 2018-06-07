Promise Zone Hopes to Help Struggling Businesses

In Evansville, local organizations are coming together to improve economic development.

The Promise Zone’s mission is to boost job growth, educational opportunities, and private investments to improve the quality of live by connecting the Federal Government and local organizations.

The Evansville Promise Zone has more than 22,000 residents with more than 39% at the poverty rate.

This year’s goal is to apply for federal grants and get businesses back on their feet.

Evansville is one of 22 Promise Zones across the country.

