Promise to Listen Tour to Wrap Up in Evansville

The “Promise to Listen” tour is wrapping up its series of meetings across Evansville. It’s a way to gather ideas and stories from the communities in the Evansville’s ‘Promise Zone’ established by HUD last year.

The last stop is set for Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at One Life West Church on the Lloyd. It’s a listening session where people from the west side Lamasco neighborhood can share their personal stories, voice their concerns for their neighborhood and express their community’s need.

