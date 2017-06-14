Home Indiana Evansville Promise to Listen Tour Kicks off Near Jacobsville Neighborhood June 14th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

People living in Jacobsville are getting a chance to voice concerns they have in their neighborhood.

Evansville Promise hosted the first of several public input meetings that will be held through August in the designated ‘Promise Zone.’ The zone encompasses a population of more than 22,000 people and more than 39 percent of them are living in poverty.

The ‘Promise to Listen Tour’ will visit all the neighborhoods in the Promise Zone. The tour aims to address the problems these people are facing, and work on solutions on how to fix them through federal funding.

“What we do with this information truly helps and goes back into the neighborhoods,” said Teddi Rauch, volunteer. “Our jobs as Vista volunteers is to eliminate poverty and this is the first rung of the ladder and all we can go is up from here.”

For more information on the Promise to Listen Tour, email; promiseevv@gmail.com or call (812) 401-1990



Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments