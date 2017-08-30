Home Indiana Promise to Listen Tour Holds Last Meeting in Downtown Evansville August 30th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Evansville “Promise to Listen” tour made its last stop in downtown Evansville this evening. The event gives people living in the Promise Zone an opportunity to voice concerns about their neighborhood.

Wednesday night’s focus was on the west side Lamasco neighborhood. These meetings kicked off in June, hosting a different neighborhood within the Promise Zone established by HUD last year.

The zone encompasses a population of more than 22,000 people. More than 39 percent of them are living in poverty. All the information collected on these neighborhood will be sent to HUD that could lead to fund opportunities.

Then in a few weeks the Promise to Listen Business Tour will kick off.



