The $1.5 million events center at the Gibson County Fairgrounds is still on track to be finished in time for the fair this summer.

The center is already receiving booking requests for other events, including antique shows and wedding parties.

According to spokesman Charlie Woodruff, more than $800,000 of construction is yet to be paid for.

A part of the expenses is being covered with up to $4 million in tax increment financing.

