Project Fit America Comes to Clay Elementary School October 16th, 2018

School leaders at Clay Elementary School in Webster County are finding new ways to keep students active. The students are taking part in Project Fit America.

It’s a program designed to encourage kids to exercise, be active, and cut down on the obesity rate. It’s curriculum also focuses on building character and a higher self-esteem.

Clay elementary students can start getting fit with Project Fit America. The program comes with indoor and outdoor equipment which they call the ‘fit pit’ and these students are quite excited.

Although Clay does have a play structure the fit pit is no ordinary playground.

Mark Spainhoward, Physical Education Teacher, says, “This is fitness equipment, it’s not play equipment. There are certain things the kids need to be trained on the equipment before they get out in it, you know a regular playground they can just go play and explore. This is more fitness equipment so they have to be trained they have to pass a test before they can get on it.”

Baptist Health in Madisonville provided the $17,000 grant to purchase this equipment for Clay Elementary and eleven other schools in the area.

