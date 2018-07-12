Home Kentucky Project to Convert Building Into Office Space Moves Forward July 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

A developer is looking to transform a building near Brescia University into office space. The owners of that property shared their ideas for the project with the Owensboro Historic Preservation Board.

Board members say they were concerned that after the renovations the building would no longer match the surrounding structures. Thursday, the group voted to allow the project to move forward.

Ted Lolley, Historic Preservation Commission Chairman, says, “It’s going to be great. I’m sure they are ready to get going. They have been working on it for several months now and they want to get to moving while they can. You can’t rent a building until it’s finished.”

The next step for the project is for the developers to get the permits they need to make those changes.

