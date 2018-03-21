Home Indiana Evansville Progress Moving Along On New Medical Facility In Downtown Evansville March 21st, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

Progress is coming along nicely on the IU School of Medicine Multi-Institutional Academic Health Science and Research Center Evansville. The building is being described as transformational with four hospitals and three schools teaming up for this project.

Much of the facility is an open interactive space that’s new to this area. Seven years ago, this process began as an idea to improve healthcare and economic expansion in the area.

Each floor offers cutting edge technology, including a dental studio for IU dental students, big virtual hospital rooms that will have mannequins that can be changed to any situation.

But nothing could have been done without an incredible amount of collaboration.

Students will begin moving into the new medical facility in June, but there will be a ribbon cutting in August.

A new name for the school is coming within the next six weeks or so.

