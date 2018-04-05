Home Indiana Evansville Program Launched to Save Trees From Emerald Ash Borer April 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

They’re called emerald ash borers and they’re an invasive insect that shows up on ash trees around Evansville. Though, the city has a program in place to help save the trees from the insect.

The emerald ash Borer came from Asia in the mid-90s and have destroyed close to 300 million ash trees across the country. They cut off the flow of water and nutrients and that causes the tree to die.

Purdue University Extension Director Larry Caplan says, “The Adopt-An-Ash program is done so that these public trees that are in the middle of these parks can be treated through donations. Otherwise, we are going to lose a lot of these really stately ash trees that have been there close to 100 years.”

Homeowners can hire tree services to protect trees on their property.

You can also help save ash trees in public parks by donating to the Adopt-An-Ash program.

Comments

comments