Program to Help Semi-Trucks Park Off of Interstates January 4th, 2019 Blaine Fentress Indiana, Kentucky

Multiple agencies including the Indiana Department of Transportation and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have announced the launch of a program to provide a network of safe parking areas for semi-trucks off the interstate.

The system is called Trucks Park Here. It will consist of message signs, smartphone apps, and traveler website for truckers to turn to find these safe locations.

The multi-state transportation agencies include Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, and Kansas. These parking locations are only related to interstates through these states.

“Freight movement is critical to Indiana’s economy with more than 1.5 billion tons transported through out state each year,” Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuiness said. “With much of that freight moving through Indiana on our highways, providing real-time information to truckers on where to find safe parking at the end of their shifts is one of the most effective ways we can preserve safety for all motorist.”

“Safe, convenient parking is crucial for commercial drivers who spend long stretches of time on the road,” said KYTC State Highway Engineer Andy Barber.”

The project is financed by a $25 million federal BUILD grant and a $3.6 million in collective state funds. Road signs across the states labeled “Spaces Open” will digitally display the number of truck spaces available at the nearby parking locations.

