Program at HCS Designed to Help Students with Disabilities Find Special Ed. Services

One tri-state school corporation is using a program to identify and evaluate students with disabilities who are in need of special education services. Henderson County Schools is continuing its use of Child Find program designed to help children with disabilities, from birth to 21, find special education services.

Children with disabilities include those who have hearing or vision impairments, emotional/behavioral disabilities, deafness, blindness, health issues, specific learning disabilities, speech or language impairments, physical disabilities, autism, or traumatic brain injuries.

The public is encouraged to help with CHILD FIND by providing HCS information regarding children with these disabilities who are not receiving special education services in Henderson County.

This program, CHILD FIND, covers every child from birth through 21 years of age.

