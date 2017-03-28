Program Allows Evansville Kids to Learn on Break

With the help of a day camp, children came to the Evansville nature preserve, Wessleman Woods, Tuesday for hands-on learning.

This was part of the Destination: Discovery Program.

“We want them out exploring, we want them going into nature, we want them learning even though they are on Spring Break, and just opening their eyes to new things,” Elaine Edwards, Marketing Director said. “It gives a great opportunity for parents to do things with their kids while having lots of fun.”

The program will have children visiting more places for the next several days, including Angel Mounds, Children’s Museum of Evansville, and Mesker Park Zoo.

More information can be found at Indiana State Museum.

