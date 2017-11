The United Leasing & Finance Championship will expand to Owensboro in 2018.

The Pearl Golf Club will host the Old National Bank Charity Pro-Am Wednesday, April 25. The golf club is an 18-hole 6,925 yard championship course located in Owensboro.

The ULC will take place at Victoria National April 23 – 29.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments