Professional Dance Company Dances Into Local Schools

A professional dance troupe from Indianapolis is in town for more than just a performance.

Members of Dance Kaleidoscope are in Henderson to spread their love for the art of dance.

From dancing like birds to stomping like dinosaurs, with the help of the troupe, little ones got to be anything they wanted to be.

“That’s one of my favorite parts about going out into schools at a young age,” Liberty Harris with Dance Kaleidoscope said, “Just opening their eyes that this [dance] is an opportunity… a possibility.”

With each city they perform in, dancers work with little ones in the local school systems.

Tuesday they worked with kids from Riverview School, a preschool in Henderson for children with special needs.

“And so often little kids do enjoy the basics of just jumping around,” Harris said. “But it teaches so much more about body awareness and coordination and balance.”

Dancers said this workshop also pushes for creativity.

“They kind of help us come up with their fun, little dance so they feel like they have ownership over the workshop we do as well,” Harris said.

But, more importantly, there’s an underlying message.

“If you love something and you work hard enough, you can be anything you want to be,” Harris said.

Dancers will visit other schools throughout the week, leading up to their performance.

Dance Kaleidoscope’s show is Friday, March 24, at 7 p.m. at the Preston Arts Center.

