Process Continues in Finding New Indiana Supreme Court Justice

An Indiana commission is taking a vote next week.

That vote will decide which three finalists will be recommended to Governor Eric Holcomb for the new Justice position for the Indiana Supreme Court.

Of the potential finalists is Evansville representative, Tom Washburne.

When Justice Robert Rucker announced his retirement, 20 candidates applied for the position.

The Judicial Nominating Commission has already narrowed the candidates down to 11 people.

The candidates will go through an interviewing process on April 18th and 19th.

The vote to choose the three finalists will take place on the 19th, giving Gov. Holcomb 60 days to choose one person to take the position.

Rucker served on the bench for 26 years. He is retiring May 12th.

Once the position is filled, Indiana’s High Court will be complete.

