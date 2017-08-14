Pro-Am at Victoria National Brings Big Names to Tri-State

The Golf Channel Academy Pro-Am series is a new event at Victoria National Golf Club, but that does not mean it is starting off small.

Television personalities Charlie Rymer and Travis Fulton were in attendance to instruct and socialize with the participants of the event.

Fulton is a lead coach at both the PGA Tour Academy and the Golf Channel Academy, bringing his successful teaching career to a worldwide audience.

Rymer is a former PGA Tour pro and joins Fulton on the Golf Channel’s “Morning Drive” for daily golf news and analysis.

Both want to make the game accessible for all types of players and hope it provides a comfortable environment for growth.

